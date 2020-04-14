Orioles to honor Jackie Robinson Day with virtual celebration

The Orioles will join Major League Baseball to honor the life and legacy of JACKIE ROBINSON with a virtual Jackie Robinson Day Celebration on Wednesday, April 15. As part of Major League Baseball’s partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Jackie Robinson Museum, the Orioles will provide opportunities for

The Orioles will join Major League Baseball to honor the life and legacy of JACKIE ROBINSON with a virtual Jackie Robinson Day Celebration on Wednesday, April 15. As part of Major League Baseball’s partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Jackie Robinson Museum, the Orioles will provide opportunities for children at home to learn about Robinson’s legacy online.

In conjunction with Jackie Robinson Day and the club’s ongoing efforts to provide educational resources for children, the Orioles will offer new programming on the Digital Kids Corner. Orioles infielder RICHIE MARTIN will educate children about Robinson’s legacy by reading “My Little Golden Book about Jackie Robinson” by Frank J. Berrios. Martin is the grandson of WALTER “BANCY” THOMAS, who played in the Negro Leagues and was teammates with Jackie Robinson in 1945 before Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Martin will also reflect on his grandfather’s career in a story to be featured on Orioles.com.

The book shares the spirit of Robinson with young readers and offers an overview of his journey from playing in the Negro Leagues to becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era. The reading will be featured in a video on the Digital Kids Corner and on Orioles social media platforms. To access the Orioles’ Jackie Robinson Day programming, please visit Orioles.com/DigitalKidsCorner.

Additionally, the Orioles will promote the Jackie Robinson Day Virtual Learning Experience at the Jackie Robinson Museum. The site will go live on April 15 and will be the ongoing home of Jackie Robinson educational curriculums, activities and virtual programming. A guide will be made available as a resource for families and school groups, and is meant to encourage open dialogue about social justice, equal opportunity, and responsible citizenship. To access the Jackie Robinson Day Virtual Learning Experience and learn more about the program, please visit JRLegacy.org.

In an effort to engage with fans via social media, the Orioles will have a “Wallpaper Wednesday” feature dedicated to Jackie Robinson, and fans will have the opportunity to save a picture of a 42 jersey to use as their own wallpaper. The graphics allow fans to “wear” the number 42, just as all Major League players would on this date.

Throughout the day, fans are encouraged to use the following hashtags on social media: #JackieRobinsonDay, #JRDayAtHome, #Jackie42, and #JRFoundation.

Major League Baseball retired Jackie Robinson’s no. 42 throughout the majors in 1997 and dedicated April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day each year since 2004. Robinson played his first Major League game at Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947 as the first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Since 2009, on-field personnel wear his number during games scheduled on Jackie Robinson Day.