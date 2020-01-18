Over 10,000 Fans Attend Annual Fanfest Event At Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, TX - Over 10,000 fans took part in the Astros annual FanFest presented by H-E-B this afternoon at Minute Maid Park. The annual event, which has free admission, featured free autograph sessions with current and former players, fan forums, multiple photo experiences, swings in the batting cages, running the

HOUSTON, TX - Over 10,000 fans took part in the Astros annual FanFest presented by H-E-B this afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

The annual event, which has free admission, featured free autograph sessions with current and former players, fan forums, multiple photo experiences, swings in the batting cages, running the bases and throws in the bullpen.

One of the highlights of the day was the announcement of the Class of 2020 for the Astros Hall of Fame presented by Houston Methodist: Lance Berkman, César Cedeño, Judge Roy Hofheinz, Roy Oswalt, Billy Wagner and Bob Watson.

“We are extremely thankful to Astros fans for their outstanding support today,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “We also appreciate the current and former players that spent today with our great fans.”

Today’s FanFest followed the Astros Foundation’s annual Diamond Dreams Gala, which last night set highs for both attendance (1,400) and dollars raised (over $2.6 million).

All FanFest activity voucher and garage sale proceeds benefited the Astros Foundation.