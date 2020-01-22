Phillies Announce Additional Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Phillies have signed left-hander Francisco Liriano, right-hander Bud Norris, right-hander Drew Storen and infielder Neil Walker to minor league contracts with invitations to attend major league spring training as non-roster invitees.

Francisco Liriano, LHP – Liriano, 36, went 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. In 2019, his 14th year in the majors, he ranked tied for seventh in MLB in games pitched by a left-hander. He also limited left-handed hitters to a .194 batting average (14-72). An American League All-Star in 2006, Liriano is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA and has averaged 9.01 strikeouts per nine innings over 419 career games (300 starts). Originally signed by San Francisco as an amateur free agent in 2000, he has pitched for Minnesota (2005-06, 2008-12), Chicago-AL (2012), Pittsburgh (2013-16, 2019), Toronto (2016-17), Houston (2017) and Detroit (2018). The Dominican Republic native won the 2017 World Series with the Astros, appearing in two games during the Fall Classic.

Bud Norris, RHP – Norris, who turns 35 on March 2, attended major league spring training with the Toronto Blue Jays last year, but he did not pitch during the regular season. The right-hander spent the 2018 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a 3.59 ERA with 28 saves while holding opponents to a .237 batting average in 64 relief outings. He also averaged 10.46 strikeouts per nine innings and allowed just four of his 23 inherited base runners to score that season. Over 355 career games (188 starts), Norris is 67-90 with 47 saves and a 4.45 ERA. He has pitched for Houston (2009-13), Baltimore (2013-15), San Diego (2015), Atlanta (2016), Los Angeles-NL (2016), Los Angeles-AL (2017) and St. Louis (2018). Born in California, Norris is a former sixth-round selection by Houston in the June 2006 draft.

Drew Storen, RHP – The 32-year-old made nine relief appearances for double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2019. He last appeared in the majors in 2017 with the Cincinnati Reds, posting a 4.45 ERA over 58 games. A veteran of eight years in the majors, Storen is 29-18 with 99 saves and a 3.45 ERA in 470 career relief appearances for Washington (2010-15), Toronto (2016), Seattle (2016) and Cincinnati (2017). An Indiana native, the righty was originally selected by Washington in the first round (No. 10 overall) of the June 2009 draft.

Neil Walker, INF – Walker, 34, slashed .261/.344/.395 with 19 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 38 RBI in 115 games with the Miami Marlins last season. In 28 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter in 2019, he batted .304 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five walks. The switch-hitter has batted .267 with 235 doubles, 22 triples, 149 home runs and 606 RBI over 1,288 career games with Pittsburgh (2009-15), New York-NL (2016-17), Milwaukee (2017), New York-AL (2018) and Miami (2019). Walker is one of seven active switch-hitters with more than 1,200 career hits and 140 home runs. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (No. 11 overall) of the June 2004 draft.

With the additions of these players, the total number of Phillies non-roster invitees to 2020 spring training stands at 25:

Pitchers (11): Connor Brogdon, Kyle Dohy, Tyler Gilbert, Spencer Howard, Damon Jones, Francisco Liriano, Bud Norris, Ramon Rosso, Addison Russ, Drew Storen, Zach Warren

Catchers (2): Christian Bethancourt, Henri Lartigue

Infielders (9): Alec Bohm, Phil Gosselin, Darick Hall, Josh Harrison, Austin Listi, Nick Maton, Ronald Torreyes, Neil Walker, Luke Williams

Outfielders (3): Mikie Mahtook, Mickey Moniak, Matt Szczur