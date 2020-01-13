Phillies announce additional Spring Training non-roster invitees

The Phillies have extended invitations to the following 15 internal players to attend major league spring training:

Alec Bohm, INF – The 23-year-old won the 2019 Paul Owens Award as the best player in the Phillies minor league system after slashing .305/.378/.518 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 80 RBI for single-A Lakewood, single-A Clearwater and double-A Reading. He was first among all Phillies minor leaguers (min. 375 PA) in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. A Florida State League midseason All-Star, Bohm also participated in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game for the National League Team. Following the season, he played for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League and was chosen to play in the AFL’s Fall Stars Game. Additionally, the Omaha, Neb., native played for the United States in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Premier12 tournament. He was selected by the Phillies in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the June 2018 draft.

Connor Brogdon, RHP – Brogdon, who turns 25 later this month, made 51 relief appearances last year, posting a 2.61 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He held opponents to a .173 batting average and averaged 12.55 strikeouts per nine innings (106 SO, 76.0 IP) for single-A Clearwater, double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 6-foot-6 righty recorded at least one strikeout in 47 games and had multiple strikeouts in 32 of his relief appearances. Born in California, Brogdon was selected by the Phillies in the 10th round of the June 2017 draft.

Kyle Dohy, LHP – The California native averaged 13.97 strikeouts per nine innings (105 SO, 67.2 IP) while pitching for double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2019. Dohy, 23, recorded multiple strikeouts in 30 of his 47 relief appearances. Additionally, he was the only Phillies minor league pitcher with more than 100 strikeouts in fewer than 70.0 innings. The lefty was selected by the Phillies in the 16th round of the June 2017 draft.

Tyler Gilbert, LHP – Originally selected in the sixth round of the June 2015 draft out of the University of Southern California, Gilbert made 36 appearances for triple-A Lehigh Valley last season and posted a 2.83 ERA over 47.2 innings with 46 strikeouts to 14 walks. The 26-year-old native of Santa Cruz, Calif. is making his second consecutive appearance in major league camp.

Darick Hall, 1B – Hall, 24, spent the entire 2019 season with double-A Reading, where he was named an Eastern League midseason and postseason All-Star, won the Eastern League Home Run Derby and ranked in the top six in the league in doubles (1st, 38), extra-base hits (1st, 59), total bases (1st, 207), home runs (T-2nd, 20), slugging percentage (4th, .454), OPS (4th, .798), walks (5th, 60) and runs scored (6th, 69). Selected by the Phillies in the 14th round of the June 2016 draft, the left-handed-hitting Hall has clubbed 84 home runs and posted an .825 OPS over 438 career minor league games.

Spencer Howard, RHP – Howard, 23, was named the club’s No. 1 prospect by Baseball America following his 2019 season in which he made 15 starts overall, posting a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while averaging 11.92 strikeouts per nine innings. A 2019 MiLB.com Organization All-Star, the right-hander posted the lowest WHIP among all Phillies minor league pitchers (min. 70.0 IP). Following the season, he pitched for Scottsdale in the Arizona Fall League, posting a 2.11 ERA in six starts. A California native, Howard was selected by the Phillies in the second round of the June 2017 draft.

Damon Jones, LHP – The 25-year-old led all Phillies minor league pitchers in strikeouts last season. A Florida State League midseason All-Star, he averaged 11.97 strikeouts per nine innings and posted a 2.91 ERA in 23 starts for single-A Clearwater, double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 6-foot-5 lefty was selected by the Phillies in the 18th round of the June 2017 draft.

Henri Lartigue, C – A seventh-round selection in the June 2016 draft out of the University of Mississippi, Lartigue, 24, appeared in 77 games for double-A Reading last season. He caught 34.3 percent of attempted base stealers (23-for-67) and had a .990 fielding percentage behind the plate.

Austin Listi, 1B/OF – Listi, a 2019 MiLB.com Organization All-Star is making his second consecutive appearance in major league camp. The 26-year-old split last season between double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley and slashed .252/.344/.434 between the two levels. After being promoted to Lehigh Valley on June 21, the 2018 Paul Owens Award winner hit .278 with a .348 on-base percentage and .490 slugging percentage in 71 games.

Nick Maton, SS – Selected by Baseball America as the Phillies’ No. 10 prospect heading into 2020, the left-handed hitting Maton slashed .266/.349/.376 in 114 combined games between single-A Clearwater and double-A Reading last year. A 2019 Florida State League midseason All-Star, Maton, 22, has posted a .342 on-base percentage in 286 minor league games since being selected by the Phillies in the seventh round of the June 2017 draft out of Lincoln Land Community College (Ill.).

Mickey Moniak, OF – Selected by Baseball America as the Phillies’ No. 9 prospect for 2020, Moniak batted .252 with 28 doubles, 13 triples, 11 home runs, 67 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 63 runs scored as a 21-year-old with double-A Reading in 2019. He was named an Eastern League midseason and postseason All-Star, leading the league in triples while ranking second in extra-base hits (52) and total bases (204) and tied for fourth in RBI. Moniak, a native of California, was the Phillies’ first overall selection in the June 2016 draft and will participating in major league camp for the second consecutive year.

Ramon Rosso, RHP – The 23-year-old Rosso split 2019 between double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley, combining to go 5-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 123.0 innings over 24 starts. He posted a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts with Reading before his promotion in June. Over his first three minor league seasons, Rosso is 23-10 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 360 strikeouts and just 25 home runs allowed over 62 appearances (60 starts) and 322.0 innings of work. A native of the Dominican Republic, Rosso was signed by the Phillies as an amateur free agent in February 2017.

Addison Russ, RHP – Russ, 25, appeared in an Eastern League-best 55 games in 2019, posting a 2.54 ERA with 22 saves, most among Phillies minor leaguers. He struck out 81 batters in 56.2 innings pitched (12.86 SO/9.0 IP) and was named to the Eastern League midseason All-Star team. Russ, who was born in Amarillo, Tex., was selected by the Phillies in the 19th round of the June 2017 draft. He has a career 2.48 ERA with 50 saves, a 1.09 WHIP and 200 strikeouts in 152.2 innings over 126 minor league appearances.

Zach Warren, LHP – The 23-year-old southpaw made 40 appearances for single-A Clearwater in 2019, posting a 3.30 ERA with seven saves while striking out 80 batters in 60.0 innings pitched. He held opponents to a .199 batting average. Warren, a New Jersey native, was selected by the Phillies in the 14th round of the June 2017 draft. He has a 3.25 ERA in 95 minor league appearances, averaging 13.23 strikeouts per nine innings pitched (220 SO, 149.2 IP).

Luke Williams, INF/OF – Williams, 23, spent last season with double-A Reading and hit .238 with 30 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs in 125 games. A third-round selection in the June 2015 draft out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, Calif., Williams’ 30 doubles ranked third among all Eastern League players and he was one of just two players in the league to reach 30 doubles and 10 home runs (other: teammate Darick Hall). Williams started at least one game at every defensive position except pitcher and catcher last year for the Fightin Phils.

With the additions of these players, the total number of Phillies non-roster invitees to 2020 spring training stands at 21:

Pitchers (8): Connor Brogdon, Kyle Dohy, Tyler Gilbert, Spencer Howard, Damon Jones, Ramon Rosso, Addison Russ, Zach Warren

Catchers (2): Christian Bethancourt, Henri Lartigue

Infielders (8): Alec Bohm, Phil Gosselin, Darick Hall, Josh Harrison, Austin Listi, Nick Maton, Ronald Torreyes, Luke Williams

Outfielders (3): Mikie Mahtook, Mickey Moniak, Matt Szczur