Phillies Claim Nick Martini Off Waivers; DFA Odúbel Herrera

The Phillies have claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, the club announced today. Martini, 29, played in 32 combined games last season between the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres and combined to hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage. In 88 plate appearances against right-handers

The Phillies have claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, the club announced today.

Martini, 29, played in 32 combined games last season between the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres and combined to hit .226 with a .330 on-base percentage. In 88 plate appearances against right-handers last year, Martini slashed .280/.386/.400 with both clubs. In total, over 87 career major league games, Martini is slashing .269/.372/.380 over 288 plate appearances.

Originally selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round of the June 2011 draft out of Kansas State University, Martini has a .367 career on-base percentage in 924 minor league games. While at KSU, he was named 2010 Big 12 Player of the Year and from 2009-2011, reached base safely in 93 consecutive games, an NCAA record.

To make room for Martini on the 40-man roster, outfielder Odúbel Herrera was designated for assignment.