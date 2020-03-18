Phillies to establish $1 million fund to support workers impacted by postponement of Major League Baseball games

Recognizing the stress that the Coronavirus crisis is causing everyone, the Phillies will establish a fund of $1 million to assist workers impacted by the postponement of Major League Baseball games. “During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available

“During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season,” said the team’s Managing Partner John Middleton. “Their contributions are a vital part of our fans’ experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time.”

Information regarding the fund will be communicated to impacted workers when details are finalized.