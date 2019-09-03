Pirates Charities announce return of Action Math Program

Pirates Charities announced the return of the Action Math Baseball program that will begin in January 2020. Applications are being accepted now through December 13, 2019, for area teachers and supervisors of qualifying organizations. Action Math Baseball curriculum is used to teach math to students in grades four through eight,

Action Math Baseball curriculum is used to teach math to students in grades four through eight, and is also adaptable for older students. The curriculum is aligned with Pennsylvania State Exams in the areas of mathematics, reading and physical education. In addition, the curriculum promotes higher-order science, technology, engineering and math skills (STEM), in preparation for math-based careers. The program is used in both in-school and after-school settings.

In 2019, more than 1,700 kids in 21 different schools, non-profits and after-school programs participated in the program that allows students to put their math skills to the test by calculating statistics of current players, as well as player cards they create. It is a fun and engaging program, where participants compete against one another in simulated baseball games leading up to a World Series tournament held at PNC Park in May. Action Math Baseball begins with teacher training in January.

Representatives from schools, non-profit organizations and after-school programs are encouraged to apply by visiting pirates.com/community, scroll to Action Math and download the PDF file application. Once the application is completed, return it to the Pirates Charities address provided by December 13. For more information, please contact Pirates Charities at (412) 325-4720.