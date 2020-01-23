Pirates to host Pittsburgh and West Virginia game

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the Club will once again play host to the Backyard Brawl for the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University baseball regular season game on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at PNC Park. This marks the second consecutive season the rivalry will be played at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced the Club will once again play host to the Backyard Brawl for the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University baseball regular season game on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at PNC Park.

This marks the second consecutive season the rivalry will be played at PNC Park as the Pirates hosted the two teams on May 14, 2019.

“The Pirates are thrilled to have another opportunity to host these two great baseball programs at PNC Park,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “Giving the community a unique chance to watch this rivalry and to be able to offer our venue as a place to showcase local collegiate baseball is an exciting opportunity for us and another way to support our sport in the region.”

"We are extremely grateful to the Pittsburgh Pirates for allowing us to create lifelong memories for our student-athletes,” said University of Pittsburgh Head Baseball Coach Mike Bell. “There isn't a better way to expand the Backyard Brawl to a three-game series than by playing in the best stadium in the country, PNC Park."

“We are really excited to continue our series with Pitt at one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball. Our guys always look forward to playing at PNC Park, and we hope this great opportunity continues for a long time,” said West Virginia Head Baseball Coach Randy Mazey.

Tickets to the game are on sale now at Pirates.com/collegebaseball for the general public ($10); Pitt and WVU season ticket holders, partners, donors, alumni and faculty as well as Pirates Season Ticket Holders ($7); as well as for students of either university ($2).