Steve Sanders named an assistant general manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that Steve Sanders has been named an Assistant General Manager. The announcement was made by General Manager Ben Cherington.

Sanders has spent each of the previous three seasons serving as Toronto’s Director of Amateur Scouting after taking over the role on September 29, 2016. Entering today, four of Toronto’s top 10 prospects, according to MLBPipeline, were drafted under Sanders. Following the 2019 Draft, MLB.com insider Jim Callis rated Toronto’s draft as the fifth-best in the industry.

“Steve has significant experience in Amateur and International scouting from his time with the Red Sox and Blue Jays,” said Cherington. “He has a deep commitment to continuous improvement in process and decision making and, as importantly, to his own professional growth and that of the people he works with. Kevan Graves, Steve, and I have various experiences and perspectives on the game and decision making, and we share a commitment to getting better every day, to helping people, and to the Pirates. Kevan, Steve, and I will collaborate across all aspects of baseball operations."

Sanders began his baseball career as an intern with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2009-2010 before joining the Red Sox in the same capacity in 2011. He was then hired full-time by the Red Sox as an Amateur and International Scouting Assistant in 2012. Sanders was promoted and served as the club’s Amateur and International Scouting Coordinator in 2014 before being named Boston’s Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting prior to the 2015 season.