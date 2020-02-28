Academy Notebook: Special camp to honor Black History Month on Saturday

The Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota, is set to host a special camp tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 29, in honor of Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The Rangers Academy and Mercy Street are partnering with Nike community

The Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, Presented by Toyota, is set to host a special camp tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 29, in honor of Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

The Rangers Academy and Mercy Street are partnering with Nike community ambassadors to a host a free baseball camp for athletes ages 7 through 14 on Oates Field and Beltre Field. Nike community ambassadors will facilitate drills and provide prizes to the camp MVPs based on participation, sportsmanship, and energy.

While the camp is open to the public, advance registration at texasrangersya.eagueapps.com is required.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the camp running from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Mercy Street will also be on hand collecting registration for the upcoming West Dallas Little League season.

Two weeks after traveling to New Orleans to compete in the inaugural New Orleans MLB Youth Academy 12U Tournament as part of the Andre Dawson Classic, the Academy’s 12U squad is set to compete in Arlington tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Youth Ballpark 12U Tournament.

High School Baseball & Softball Underway

Sunset High School baseball returns to the Academy on Monday, March 2 to host Thomas Jefferson.

Below is a partial schedule of upcoming DISD baseball games to be played at the Academy. Scheduling is subject to change. Additional March, April, and May dates and opponents will be included in future notebooks.

Baseball Schedule Date Home Opponent Level Time Location 3/2 Sunset Thomas Jefferson JV 4:30 p.m. Oates 3/2 Sunset Thomas Jefferson Varsity 7 p.m. Oates 3/9 Sunset North Dallas JV 4:30 p.m. Oates 3/9 Sunset North Dallas Varsity 7 p.m. Oates 3/10 Thomas Jefferson Spruce JV 4 p.m. Oates

On the softball side, Pinkston will face Hillcrest on Friday, March 6.

Below is the March softball schedule for DISD high school games to be played at the Academy. Scheduling is subject to change. April dates and opponents will be included in future notebooks.

Softball Schedule Date Home Opponent Level Time Location 3/6 Pinkston Hillcrest V 6:30 p.m. Hamilton 3/10 Sunset Seagoville V 7 p.m. Hamilton 3/10 Thomas Jefferson Newman JV 4 p.m. Kershaw 3/10 Thomas Jefferson Newman Varsity 4 p.m. Hamilton 3/13 Pinkston Roosevelt V 6:30 p.m. Hamilton 3/24 Sunset Adamson V 7 p.m. Hamilton 3/31 Pinkston North Dallas V 6:30 p.m. Hamilton 3/31 Sunset Kimball V 7 p.m. Kershaw

For the third straight year, Pinkston High School baseball and softball teams are calling the Academy home. Sunset High School baseball will also play its home games at the Academy, and the Sunset softball squad will join them in playing their 2020 home games at the facility.

This is the first season Thomas Jefferson High School baseball and softball teams are playing their home games at the Academy after their fields were damaged by the October 2019 tornadoes that hit Dallas.

We’ll Be Back!

The Winter Academy Training Program wrapped up Thursday, Feb. 27 with 461 kids having participated in the seven weeks of programming.

But the training program isn’t gone for long. Spring programming begins on Monday, March 16 through Thursday, April 30.

Baseball and softball players ages 7 through 18 will train on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6:30-8:20 p.m. Sessions are tailored for individual age groups.

There will not be programming on March 31 and April 23.

Registration is available at texasrangers.com/academy.