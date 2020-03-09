Rangers to host baseball fantasy camp for kids

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will host its fourth annual Arizona edition of Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids in Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday, March 11. Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids is designed to give youngsters with physical challenges the opportunity to feel like professional baseball players for a day by

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will host its fourth annual Arizona edition of Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids in Surprise, Arizona on Wednesday, March 11.

Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids is designed to give youngsters with physical challenges the opportunity to feel like professional baseball players for a day by participating in a one-day clinic hosted by their Major League heroes.

Joining the Rangers for the event will be 40 youngsters from the city of Surprise’s Bambino Buddy Ball program. Participants will each be instructed by Rangers minor league coaches and staff. Pitchers Austin Bibens-Dirx and Taylor Guerrieri, along with outfielder Steele Walker, are expected to appear at the event. And each child will receive an authentic, customized Rangers jersey to commemorate the day.

Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids will be held at DreamCatcher Park, located at 14534 West Tierra Buena Lane, Surprise, 85374. Activities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Rangers have hosted similar fantasy camps in partnership with Miracle League DFW in Arlington, and most recently Miracle League of Southlake, for the past eight years.

ABOUT TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION: The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children in need within our community and provides funding for youth in crisis, youth health initiatives, youth baseball programs, and youth education. Since its inception in 1991, the Foundation has invested more than $45 million in our community. The Foundation helps children through the support of programs including the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, presented by Toyota, youth fitness and wellness programs, scholarships, and summer programming for children in challenging circumstances.