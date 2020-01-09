Rangers sign RHP Luis García and LHP James Jones to Minor League contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced the following transactions: • Right-handed pitcher Luis García and left-handed pitcher James Jones signed to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League spring training • Right-handed pitcher Reed Garrett officially released from minor league contract to sign with Nippon Professional Baseball’s

• Right-handed pitcher Luis García and left-handed pitcher James Jones signed to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League spring training • Right-handed pitcher Reed Garrett officially released from minor league contract to sign with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Seibu Lions • RHP Jimmy Herget assigned outright to Triple-A Nashville Sounds

García, who turns 33 on January 30, went 2-1 with one save and a 4.35 ERA (30 ER/62.0 IP) over 64 games/2 starts for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, his lone season with the Halos. He has made at least 59 appearances in each of the last three seasons, and also in four of the past five campaigns, including career bests with a 2.65 ERA and 1.220 WHIP for the 2017 Phillies. García owns a career 14-15 record with 6 saves, a 4.17 ERA, and 1.510 WHIP figure spanning seven big league seasons with Philadelphia (2013-18) and Los Angeles-AL (2019).

Jones, 31, has spent each of the last four seasons in the Texas farm system. The former Major League outfielder, who played for the Seattle Mariners in 2014-15, converted to being strictly a pitcher in 2017. He combined to go 2-1 with 2 saves, a 2.67 ERA, and 1.156 WHIP figure over 45 appearances last season with Frisco (AA) and Nashville (AAA), as he was selected for the Texas League All-Star Game. He also pitched in 25 games with Licey in the Dominican Winter League this past fall, posting a 1.50 ERA (2 ER/12.0 IP). After last season, Jones was selected as winner of the inaugural True Ranger Award, which highlights players who represent the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field.

Garrett was originally selected by Texas in the 16th round of the 2014 June draft. He was picked by Detroit in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft and made 13 appearances for the Tigers last season in his first Major League action before being returned to the Rangers on May 20. He went 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA over 34 appearances with Nashville to finish out the campaign.

Herget was designated for assignment on December 21 when the Rangers acquired outfielder Adolís García. Herget, who made his Major League debut with 5 relief appearances for the Reds in 2019, was acquired via waiver claim from Cincinnati on December 2.