Rays Host Twins Wives in Third Annual Charity Softball Game

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla.—Following the Minnesota Twins-Tampa Bay Rays spring training game on Sunday, March 1 at Charlotte Sports Park, the Rays Wives will participate in the third annual charity softball game against the Twins Wives. The game will take place on the main stadium field approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the major league game. Fans must have a ticket for that day’s game in order to attend the Wives softball game.

This year’s charity softball game will benefit Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay, which inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. The Rays Baseball Foundation and the Twins are each making a $5,000 donation to the organization. Since 2018, the game has raised $31,500 for the benefiting charities. Last season, the game benefited Community Cooperative, a soup kitchen in Fort Myers. In 2018, the game benefited the Broward Education Foundation’s Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund, in response to the tragedy in Parkland, Fla. The Rays Wives won the game last year in Fort Myers, and the Twins Wives won in 2018 in Port Charlotte.

Tickets for this Sunday’s game are available for purchase online at RaysBaseball.com/spring, by phone at 888-FAN-RAYS or at the Charlotte Sports Park Box Office. For more information on the annual charity softball game or the Rays Wives Programs, visit RaysBaseball.com/wives.