Red Sox acquire Minor League catcher Jhonny Pereda from Chicago Cubs

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today acquired minor league catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Chicago Cubs, completing the January 21 trade for right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Pereda, 23, spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Tennessee, batting .241 (83-for-344) with two home runs and 39 RBI in 98 games. The Venezuela native received the 2019 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award for catcher after throwing out more runners than any other player at the Double- or Triple-A level, as he caught 44 of 132 (33.3%) attempted base stealers in 85 games behind the plate. Signed by Chicago as an international free agent in 2013, Pereda has hit .248 (413-for-1,668) with 15 home runs in seven minor league seasons while playing 332 games at catcher. A right-handed hitter, he has also made 69 starts at first base and two at third base.