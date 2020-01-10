Red Sox acquire right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from Miami

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. To make room for Brice on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Marco Hernández for assignment. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Brice from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Angeudis Santos. To make room for Brice on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Marco Hernández for assignment.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Brice, 27, has made 106 major league appearances—all in relief—for the Marlins (2016, ’19) and Cincinnati Reds (2017-18). The right-hander experienced career bests in most statistical categories last season with Miami, including ERA (3.43), innings pitched (44.2), appearances (36), and strikeouts per 9.0 innings (9.27). He held opponents to a .214 batting average and a .676 OPS, with right-handers batting only .192 against him. Brice became the first player born in Hong Kong, China, to appear in a major league game when he made his debut on August 12, 2016. Originally selected by the Marlins in the ninth round of the 2010 June Draft, he made Opening Day rosters with Cincinnati in 2018 and with Miami in 2019.

Santos, 18, made his professional debut in 2019, spending the entire season with the Dominican Summer League Red Sox. He made 50 starts at shortstop, also playing one game in both left field and right field. Last season, the Dominican-born Santos hit .184 (32-for-174) with 30 runs scored and 13 RBI in 56 games.

Hernández, 27, played in 61 games over three stints with Boston in 2019, after missing most of 2017 and all of 2018 recovering from left shoulder surgery. The Dominican native hit .250 (37-for-148) with two home runs and 11 RBI last season, appearing defensively at second base (48 games, 29 starts) and shortstop (two games). Originally signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2009, Hernández made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2016 and has hit .265 (68-for-257) with three home runs in 122 major league games.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

PITCHERS (24): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (9): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson