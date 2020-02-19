Red Sox Add Catcher Jonathan Lucroy as Non-Roster Invitee

FORT MYERS, FL – The Boston Red Sox have added catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the team’s 2020 Spring Training roster as a non-roster invitee. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. The Red Sox have now invited 27 players to Major League Spring Training camp as non-roster

Lucroy, 33, split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs, making 75 starts at catcher and appearing at first base in nine games. The two-time National League All-Star (2014, 2016) hit .232 (68-for-293) with eight home runs and 36 RBI between the two teams in 2019. A 10-year major league veteran, Lucroy finished fourth in NL Most Valuable Player voting in 2014 after batting .301 (176-for-585) with a league-leading 53 doubles. Born in Eustis, FL, the right-handed hitter has appeared in 15 postseason games during his career, including 14 starts at catcher, batting .235 (12-for-51). Selected by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 June Draft, Lucroy has hit .274 (1,128-for-4,121) with 108 home runs and 545 RBI in 1,202 career games with the Brewers (2010-16), Rangers (2016-17), Rockies (2017), Athletics (2018), Angels (2019), and Cubs (2019).

BOSTON RED SOX NON-ROSTER INVITEES (27)

PITCHERS (11): R.J. Alvarez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Daniel McGrath, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Domingo Tapia

CATCHERS (5): Roldani Baldwin, Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jonathan Lucroy, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (7): Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Tommy Joseph, Nick Longhi, Josh Ockimey, Jantzen Witte

OUTFIELDERS (4): John Andreoli, Rusney Castillo, Jarren Duran, César Puello

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

PITCHERS (22): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (10): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, José Peraza, Dustin Pedroia

OUTFIELDERS (6): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson