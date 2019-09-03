Red Sox agree to one-year contract with left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez to a one-year contract through the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 39. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Pérez, 28, made 32 appearances

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez to a one-year contract through the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021. The club’s 40-man roster is now at 39.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Pérez, 28, made 32 appearances (29 starts) for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, going 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA (94 ER/165.1 IP). The left-hander made eight starts against AL East teams last season and went 4-1 with a 4.03 ERA (20 ER/44.2 IP), having allowed only one run on two hits over 6.0 innings at Fenway Park on September 5. He surrendered only one home run to his 148 left-handed batters faced in 2019, as he held lefties to a .228 batting average and a .585 OPS. In six starts from April 26-May 23, Pérez was 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA (7 ER/37.2 IP) and a .199 opponent batting average, a stretch that included 8.0 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros on May 1.

Originally signed by Texas in July 2007, Pérez is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA (486 ER/926.2 IP) in 173 career appearances (157 starts) with the Rangers (2012-18) and Twins (2019). He made more than 30 starts in 2016 (33) and 2017 (32) and has won at least 10 games in a season four times. Since the start of 2016, his 634.1 innings pitched are tied for 10th-most in the majors among left-handed pitchers. Pérez’s lone Postseason appearance came in 2015 when he started Game 3 of the ALDS against Toronto.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (39)

PITCHERS (22): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson