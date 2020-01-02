Red Sox agree to one-year contract with catcher Kevin Plawecki

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Plawecki, 28, has played

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Plawecki, 28, has played in 297 major league games for the New York Mets (2015-18) and Cleveland Indians (2019), making 238 starts at catcher. The right-handed hitter has batted .218 (188-for-861) with 17 home runs in his major league career, while throwing out 43 of 209 (20.6%) attempted base stealers. He has made three Opening Day rosters, in 2016 and 2018 with the Mets and in 2019 with Cleveland. Last season, Plawecki hit .222 (35-for-158) with three home runs for the Indians, including .277 (23-for-83) in his final 30 games. Selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2012 June Draft (35th overall), he hit .316 (138-for-437) with an .864 OPS for Triple-A Las Vegas from 2016-17, before spending all of 2018 and 2019 in the majors.

Travis, 26, has spent his entire six-year professional career in the Red Sox organization since being selected by Boston in the second round of the 2014 June Draft. He has appeared in 111 major league games and batted .230 (59-for-256) with seven home runs and a .659 OPS. Travis made his first career Opening Day roster in 2019 and appeared in a career-high 59 games over four stints with the club that season, as he made 20 starts at first base, 11 in left field, and six as a designated hitter. In 2015, Travis was named the Red Sox’ Minor League Offensive Player of the Year.