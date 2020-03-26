Red Sox announce roster moves

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today announced the following roster moves:

Infielder/outfielder Yairo Muñoz was added to the club’s 2020 spring training roster as a non-roster invitee.

was added to the club’s 2020 spring training roster as a non-roster invitee. Right-handed pitchers Colten Brewer and Chris Mazza and left-handed pitchers Matt Hall and Jeffrey Springs were optioned to minor league rosters.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Muñoz, 25, has spent his professional career in the A’s (2012-17) and Cardinals (2018-19) organizations, making St. Louis’s Opening Day roster in both 2018 and 2019. In 196 major league games—all with the Cardinals—Muñoz has hit .273 (127-for-465) with 10 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and a .723 OPS. The Dominican native has played six positions in the big leagues, making 40 starts at shortstop, 26 at second base, 17 at third base, seven in center field, seven in right field, and four in left field. In six spring training games with St. Louis this year, he went 6-for-16 (.375) with one home run and four RBI.