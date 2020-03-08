Red Sox announce roster moves
FORT MYERS, FL – Prior to today’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:
- Eight players were reassigned to minor league camp: catcher Roldani Baldwin, catcher/infielder Connor Wong, infielder Jeter Downs, first baseman Josh Ockimey, and pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tanner Houck, and Mike Kickham.
- Five players were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket: first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec, infielder C.J. Chatham, and pitchers Kyle Hart, Mike Shawaryn, and Phillips Valdez.
- Outfielder Marcus Wilson was optioned to Double-A Portland.
- Left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar was optioned to High-A Salem.
Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.
With these moves, the Red Sox now have 47 players in big league camp, including 33 players from the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.