Red Sox announce roster moves

FORT MYERS, FL – Prior to today’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

Eight players were reassigned to minor league camp: catcher Roldani Baldwin , catcher/infielder Connor Wong , infielder Jeter Downs , first baseman Josh Ockimey , and pitchers R.J. Alvarez , Trevor Hildenberger , Tanner Houck , and Mike Kickham .

, catcher/infielder , infielder , first baseman , and pitchers , , , and . Five players were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket: first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec , infielder C.J. Chatham , and pitchers Kyle Hart , Mike Shawaryn , and Phillips Valdez .

, infielder , and pitchers , , and . Outfielder Marcus Wilson was optioned to Double-A Portland.

was optioned to Double-A Portland. Left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar was optioned to High-A Salem.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 47 players in big league camp, including 33 players from the 40-man roster and 14 non-roster invitees.