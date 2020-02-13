Red Sox to host Valentine's Day dance tomorrow for 120 senior citizens at Fenway Park

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox will host a Valentine’s Day dance for 120 senior citizens from five different Boston-area senior centers tomorrow, Friday, February 14, at Fenway Park. The event will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Dell Technologies Club, and includes lunch, pictures with the

The event will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Dell Technologies Club, and includes lunch, pictures with the World Series trophies, a DJ, and dancing.

Members from five different senior centers have been invited, including the Peterborough Senior Center in Fenway; the Waltham Senior Center; Brookline Senior Center; the Somerville Council on Aging; and the Roxbury/North Dorchester Neighborhood Opportunity Center.