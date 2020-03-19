Red Sox option left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to Triple-A Pawtucket

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Osich to Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Osich, 31, signed with the Red Sox as a major league free agent on December 4, 2019. The left-hander was selected by San Francisco

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Osich, 31, signed with the Red Sox as a major league free agent on December 4, 2019. The left-hander was selected by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2011 June Draft and pitched in the Giants organization from 2012-18. In 57 appearances for the White Sox in 2019, he set career highs in innings (67.2) and strikeouts (61) while holding left-handed hitters to a .171 batting average. He made 12 appearances against AL East opponents in 2019, posting a 1.88 ERA (3 ER/14.1 IP) and a .149 opponent batting average. In 217 career major league outings, Osich is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA (102.0 IP/188 ER) and 7.95 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.