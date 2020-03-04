Red Sox reassign five players to Minor League camp

FORT MYERS, FL – Prior to today’s game against the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox reassigned five players to minor league camp: first baseman Tommy Joseph, left-handed pitchers Daniel McGrath and Bobby Poyner, and right-handed pitchers Bryan Mata and Denyi Reyes. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

FORT MYERS, FL – Prior to today’s game against the Detroit Tigers, the Boston Red Sox reassigned five players to minor league camp: first baseman Tommy Joseph, left-handed pitchers Daniel McGrath and Bobby Poyner, and right-handed pitchers Bryan Mata and Denyi Reyes.

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 62 players in big league camp, including all 40 players from the 40-man roster and 22 non-roster invitees.