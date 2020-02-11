Red Sox Spring Training begins tomorrow

FORT MYERS, FL—Red Sox pitchers and catchers have their first workouts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12, at Fenway South, the club’s Spring Training and Player Development Complex in Lee County, Florida. Workouts, which are free and open to the public, start at 10:00 a.m. and are expected to include 33 pitchers

Fans may enter the complex through the West Gate beginning at 9:30 a.m. Additionally, tours of JetBlue Park are also available throughout workouts and on all non-game days in February and March from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets for tours may be purchased from the JetBlue Park box office beginning at 9:45 a.m. and cost $10 dollars per person, with children 12 and under able to enter for free. Game day VIP tour packages are also available and cost $40 dollars per person and $15 for children 12 and under. These tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be prearranged in advance by calling 239-226-4772. Concessions and merchandise will be on sale during these workouts. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Boston Red Sox.

The team’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 17. The Red Sox are expected to have 65 players in camp, with 17 infielders and nine outfielders joining the pitchers and catchers (including 26 non-roster invitees).

All workouts from February 12-February 20 will take place at the Fenway South Player Development Complex, located at 11500 Fenway South Drive in Fort Myers.

Spring Training games begin at JetBlue Park on February 21 at 1:05 p.m. with a game against the Northeastern University Huskies. The Grapefruit League schedule launches at home at JetBlue Park on Saturday, February 22 at 1:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 2020 Spring Training season is the Red Sox’ ninth at JetBlue Park at Fenway South and is presented by CVS Health.

DIRECTIONS TO FENWAY SOUTH: From the North: Take I-75 South to Exit 131 (Daniels Parkway). Make a left off the exit and go east for approximately two miles. Fenway South will be on your left. From the South: Take I-75 North to Exit 131 (Daniels Parkway). Make a right off the exit and go east for approximately two miles. Fenway South will be on your left.