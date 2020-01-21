Red Sox trade right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins to Chicago Cubs

BOSTON, MA -- The Boston Red Sox today traded right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. In addition, the Red Sox today outrighted left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner to Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Lakins, 25, was designated for assignment on Friday. He made his major league debut with Boston in 2019, appearing in 16 games (three starts) across five stints with the club. The right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA (10 ER/23.1 IP) in the majors, and allowed only one home run to 102 batters faced during his major league appearances. Originally selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2015 June Draft, Lakins is 17-13 with a 4.45 ERA (129 ER/260.2 IP) in 111 minor league appearances (41 starts).

Poyner, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, made 13 relief appearances over three stints with Boston in 2019. The 27-year-old left-hander also pitched in 43 games for Pawtucket, posting a 3.77 ERA (24 ER/57.1 IP) with 26 scoreless outings. Selected by the Red Sox in the 14th round of the 2014 June Draft, Poyner made his major league debut in 2018 and has gone 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA (17 ER/34.0 IP) in 33 career appearances with the club. He has held major league left-handed hitters to a .184 batting average (7-for-38), zero home runs, three walks, and 10 strikeouts.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

PITCHERS (24): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (9): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson