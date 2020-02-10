'Reporting Day' special for Opening Day tickets

KANSAS CITY, MO. (February 10, 2020) – The Royals will celebrate “Reporting Day” when pitchers and catchers arrive in Surprise, Ariz., on February 11 with a special No-Fee Sale for Royals Opening Day tickets. The Royals Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. against the Seattle

KANSAS CITY, MO. (February 10, 2020) – The Royals will celebrate “Reporting Day” when pitchers and catchers arrive in Surprise, Ariz., on February 11 with a special No-Fee Sale for Royals Opening Day tickets. The Royals Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.

The sale begins Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. and lasts through Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. The 48-hour sale is only available online at royals.com/tickets. The no-fee offer will apply only to the April 2 Opening Day game and Opening Day parking.