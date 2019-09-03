Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill wins 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award

BOSTON, MA—Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award. Voting was conducted by an 18-person committee headed by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and comprised of media members, Major League Baseball executives, Red Sox officials, fan representatives, and Conigliaro’s brothers, Richie

BOSTON, MA—Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award. Voting was conducted by an 18-person committee headed by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and comprised of media members, Major League Baseball executives, Red Sox officials, fan representatives, and Conigliaro’s brothers, Richie and Billy.

The Tony Conigliaro Award has been given every year since 1990 in memory of the former Red Sox outfielder, whose career was tragically shortened by a beanball in 1967 and whose life ended in 1990 at the age of 45. It is awarded to a “Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”

The award will be presented at the 81st annual Boston Baseball Writers’ dinner co-hosted by the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Sports Museum. The dinner is scheduled to be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

“I’m really humbled and honored by this award and honestly a little thrown by it,” Hill said. “Having grown up here, I am very familiar with Tony C.’s story, so this means a lot to me and my family.”

Hill opened the 2019 season on the injured list with a medial collateral ligament strain in his left knee, an injury he suffered during spring training. He worked his way back to the major league club and made his season debut with the Dodgers on April 28, when he allowed only one earned run in 6.0 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hill went 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA (15 ER/53.0 IP) in his first 10 starts, but he was pulled from his outing against the San Francisco Giants on June 19 due to a flexor strain in his left forearm, an injury that forced him to return to the injured list. The Boston native spent the All-Star break with his family in Massachusetts before rejoining the Dodgers at Fenway Park for a three-game series against the Red Sox from July 12-14.

After nearly three months on the injured list, Hill returned to the active roster on September 12 at Camden Yards but once again had to be removed prematurely, this time leaving the game in the first inning with a left knee injury. Many feared that Hill’s season was over. However, for a third time in 2019 he worked his way back to the Dodgers rotation and made two more regular season starts, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings on September 24 against the San Diego Padres and 3.0 scoreless innings on September 29 against the Giants. He finished the season 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA (16 ER/58.2 IP) in 13 starts, while holding opponents to a .223 batting average with 11.05 strikeouts per 9.0 innings. Hill would go on to make one Postseason start, allowing only one run in 2.2 innings during Game 4 at Washington, as he didn’t factor into the decision.

A native of Swampscott, MA, Conigliaro hit a home run in his first at-bat at Fenway Park in 1964 at only 19 years old. A year later, he became the youngest player to lead his league in home runs when he hit 32 in 1965, his second full season in the big leagues. He also became the youngest American League player to reach 100 home runs when he hit No. 100 at 22 years and 197 days old, just 65 days older than the major league record holder, Mel Ott (22 years, 132 days).

Conigliaro’s early promise of greatness went unfulfilled after he was struck in the face by a pitch on August 18, 1967. The pitch fractured his left cheekbone, dislocated his jaw, and severely damaged the retina in his left eye. He missed all of the 1968 season, but returned to play two more years in Boston, hitting a career-high 36 home runs for the Sox in 1970, when he also drove in 116 runs. He was traded after the season to the Angels, but declining vision led him to announce his retirement in 1971. He attempted another comeback for the Red Sox in 1975, but ended his career after batting just .123 in 69 plate appearances.

Conigliaro suffered a massive heart attack in 1982, and died eight years later at the age of 45.

Tony Conigliaro Award recipients:

2019—Rich Hill, Dodgers

2018—Stephen Piscotty, Athletics

2017—Chad Bettis, Rockies

2016—Yangervis Solarte, Padres

2015—Mitch Harris, Cardinals

2014—Wilson Ramos, Nationals

2013—John Lackey, Red Sox

2012—R.A. Dickey, Mets

2011—Tony Campana, Cubs

2010—Joaquin Benoit, Rays

2009—Chris Carpenter, Cardinals

2008—Rocco Baldelli, Rays

2007—Jon Lester, Red Sox

2006—Freddy Sanchez, Pirates

2005—Aaron Cook, Rockies

2004—Dewon Brazelton, Rays

2003—Jim Mecir, Athletics

2002—Jose Rijo, Reds

2001—Jason Johnson, Orioles; Graeme Lloyd, Expos

2000—Kent Mercker, Angels; Tony Saunders, Marlins

1999—Mike Lowell, Marlins

1998—Bret Saberhagen, Red Sox

1997—Eric Davis, Orioles

1996—Curtis Pride, Tigers

1995—Scott Radinsky, White Sox

1994—Mark Leiter, Angels

1993—Bo Jackson, White Sox

1992—Jim Abbott, Angels

1991—Dickie Thon, Phillies

1990—Jim Eisenreich, Royals