Robert Ford and Todd Kalas host Astroline this week

HOUSTON, TX - This week’s Astroline will be hosted by Astros radio broadcaster Robert Ford and Astros television broadcaster Todd Kalas live from Pluckers Wing Bar, tomorrow, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. CT. The show will feature exclusive call-ins from Astros great Lance Berkman, Astros pitching coach Brent Strom and Astros beat reporter for MLB.com Brian McTaggart.

Tomorrow’s Astroline, presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will air live on the Astros Radio Network, Astros flagship KBME SportsTalk 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, will be streamed on Facebook Live and will be available in podcast form at Astros.com/Podcasts following the broadcast. All shows are scheduled to broadcast on KBME SportsTalk 790, but are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. Astroline broadcasts live, weekly from 6-7 p.m. CT during the offseason.

For the seventh consecutive season, Astroline airs from Pluckers Wing Bar, which is located at 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas, 77007. Astroline runs through March and is open to all Astros fans with no admission charge. Several shows will also broadcast live on the Astros official Facebook page.

Berkman spent 15 seasons in the Majors Leagues (1999-2013), with parts of 12 of those in an Astros uniform (1999-2010). A six-time All-Star, Berkman hit .293 in his 1,879 career games with 422 doubles, 366 home runs and a 1, 234 RBI while tallying 1,201 walks with a .406 OBP and a .537 slugging pct.

Strom was named the Astros pitching coach on Oct. 22, 2013, and has spent the last six seasons in that role. Among his many achievements, Strom’s pitching staffs posted 1,671 strikeouts in 2019 and 1,687 strikeouts in 2018. Those two numbers represent the two highest single-season strikeout totals in Major League Baseball history. His World Series-winning 2017 Astros amassed 1,593 strikeouts, which is good for seventh all-time.

McTaggart has covered the Astros since 2004, and for MLB.com since 2009. He is also the author of 100 Things Astros Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die.

Ford is entering his eighth season as the Astros radio play-by-play commentator after being named to the post prior to the 2013 season. Before joining the Astros, Ford spent four seasons as the pre-and postgame host for the Kansas City Royals radio broadcasts on 610 AM KCSP, the Royals flagship station. The 2001 graduate of Syracuse University spent seven years broadcasting minor league baseball, calling more than 800 games during his stints with the Binghamton Mets, Kalamazoo Kings and Yakima Bears. Ford was twice named Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year (2003, 2004).

Kalas enters his fourth season as the Astros lead play-by-play television broadcaster. Kalas, who is the son of Hall of Famer and former Astros broadcaster Harry Kalas, has over 25 seasons of experience as a broadcaster in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Astros, he spent 19 seasons (1998-2016) as part of the Tampa Bay Rays TV broadcast team. He also had stints with the New York Mets radio (1992-93) and Philadelphia Phillies television (1994-96) broadcast teams.

Astroline preliminary schedule (subject to change).

Day Date Station

Thurs Feb. 20 KBME

Tues. Feb. 25* KBME

Wed. Mar. 4* KBME

Wed. Mar. 11* KBME

Fri. Mar. 20* KBME

*live from West Palm