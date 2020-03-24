ROOT SPORTS to air Classic Mariners Games beginning March 26

With Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on hold due to the COVID-19 response, the Seattle Mariners and ROOT SPORTS are teaming up to help keep fans in the game. Beginning Thursday, March 26, on what would have been the Mariners 2020 Opening Day, ROOT SPORTS will air a different classic

Beginning Thursday, March 26, on what would have been the Mariners 2020 Opening Day, ROOT SPORTS will air a different classic Mariners Home Opener each night at 7:00pm through April 2.

The first encore game to air will be the Mariners April 2, 2001 Opening Day against the Oakland Athletics. Highlights of the game include the Major League debut of Ichiro Suzuki, who went 3-for-5 with a run scored, and a 3-for-3 performance by Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez in the Mariners 5-4 win over the A’s.

The game will be telecast at 1:00pm, 7:00pm and 11:30pm, with play-by-play from Dave Niehaus, Rick Rizzs and Ron Fairly.

Other games during the first week are:

Friday, March 27, Los Angeles Angels at Mariners, April 8, 2003;

Saturday, March 28, Oakland A’s at Mariners, April 2, 2007;

Sunday, March 29, Los Angeles Angels at Mariners, April 14, 2009;

Monday, March 30, Los Angeles Angels at Mariners, April 8, 2014;

Tuesday, March 31, Los Angeles Angels at Mariners, April 6, 2015;

Wednesday April 1, Houston Astros at Mariners, April 10, 2017;

Thursday, April 2, Cleveland Indians at Mariners, March 29, 2018.

Other classic games to be made available during the delay in the start of the season include Randy Johnson’s 1990 no-hitter, Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series, the 2000 American League Division Series, the 2000 American League Championship Series, Games 2, 4 and 5 of the 2001 American League Division Series and MLB All-Star Games from 1979 and 2001, both of which were hosted in Seattle.

ROOT SPORTS will also be replaying encore episodes of Mariners Mondays, Sunday Night Classics, Mariners All Access, Mariners Spotlight, and other programming from 2013-2020.

More information about the upcoming ROOT SPORTS schedule is available at Northwest.ROOTSPORTS.com.