Royals announce 2020 Spring Training game times

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 15, 2020) – In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced game times for their entire 2020 Spring Training schedule. Home game times were announced in October.

The first workout date for pitchers and catchers is Wednesday, February 12, followed by position players on Monday, February 17. The Royals have added the annual charity game for the City of Surprise to its schedule, to be played on Friday, February 21 vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium, which will begin their 18th season in the Cactus League. The originally scheduled 33 exhibition games will continue the following day, Saturday, February 22 vs. the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

Kansas City’s Cactus League schedule features 16 road games, two of which it will play as the away team at Surprise Stadium vs. the Rangers, on Tuesday, February 25 (2:05 p.m. CT) and Friday, March 13 (8:05 p.m. CT). The Royals will also play two road games at Miller Park vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, March 23 (6:40 p.m. CT) and Wednesday, March 24 (6:40 p.m. CT) to end their exhibition slate.

Of their 16 games as the road team in Cactus League play, all but one will be played during the day. The only exception is an 8:05 p.m. CT start vs. the Rangers at Surprise Stadium on Friday, March 13. The first seven road games will begin at either 2:05 or 2:10 p.m. CT. Following Daylight Savings on March 8, the next eight daytime road games will feature a 3:05 or 3:10 p.m. CT start.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including three games vs. the Angels and four vs. the Rangers. The Royals will play the Brewers twice in Cactus League play and twice at Miller Park on March 23-24.

There are three split-squad dates, in which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games on February 26 vs. the Chicago White Sox (2:05 p.m. CT) and at the Chicago Cubs (2:05 p.m. CT), March 10 vs. the Brewers (3:05 p.m. CT) and at the Oakland Athletics (3:05 p.m. CT) and March 18 vs. the Cubs (3:05 p.m. CT) and at the Angels (3:10 p.m. CT).

The Royals will open the regular season at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, March 26 vs. the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. CT.

Season ticket renewals and group ticket packages are now on sale through www.royals.com/spring. Single game tickets are on sale online, via phone or mail order. The Surprise Stadium Box Office is also open will open for walk-up purchases. For more information on Spring Training tickets or special packages, fans can call (623) 222-2222.