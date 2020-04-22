Royals celebrate Earth Day from home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 22, 2020) – Today, on the 50th anniversary of the celebration of Earth Day, the Kansas City Royals want to remind fans to support eco-friendly initiatives. During stay-at-home orders, fans can help the environment in a variety of ways. Royals partner, Republic Services, offers the following:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 22, 2020) – Today, on the 50th anniversary of the celebration of Earth Day, the Kansas City Royals want to remind fans to support eco-friendly initiatives.

During stay-at-home orders, fans can help the environment in a variety of ways. Royals partner, Republic Services, offers the following:

1) Know what to throw away, including cardboard, paper, etc.

2) Empty, Clean, Dry. Food and liquids cannot be recycled.

3) Don’t place the items in a bag before recycling.

Republic Services offers more helpful tips on their website at www.republicservices.com.

The Royals have taken many steps to help the environment at Kauffman Stadium. Solar panels are located in the outfield to provide a clean source of energy. There are 20 Ripple Glass containers located throughout the parking lot for fans to throw away their glass items before entering the ballpark. The Royals also recycle glass from the premium areas and bars. The Royals offer food waste collection in many of the kitchens throughout ‘The K’, including the main kitchen and suite areas. Fans are able to help while enjoying a game by putting their recyclables in one of the 109 recycling containers located throughout the ballpark. Suites are also equipped with recycling containers, as is the Press Room.

When the Club returns for baseball games, the Royals encourage fans to volunteer for the Royals Green Team presented by Republic Services. During select games throughout the season, those volunteers help clean up and educate fans on recycling. To sign up, go to royals.com/greenteam.

For more information, visit our Royals social media channels.