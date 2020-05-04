Royals Charities to support Harvesters on Giving Tuesday Now

On Tuesday, May 5, Royals Charities will join Harvesters – The Community Food Network for Giving Tuesday Now. Fans can support the effort by donating at the Harvesters webpage. Royals Charities will match donations up to $200,000 through the Royals Respond Fund. Previous recipients of the Royals Respond Fund include

