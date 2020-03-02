Royals introduce new 'Dog & A Drink Deal' for the home opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 2, 2020) – Starting today, fans who purchase the new, limited time Dog & A Drink Deal ($47) will receive a View Reserved seat to the home opener at The K, along with a complimentary hot dog and Pepsi. Fans can purchase tickets and find more

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 2, 2020) – Starting today, fans who purchase the new, limited time Dog & A Drink Deal ($47) will receive a View Reserved seat to the home opener at The K, along with a complimentary hot dog and Pepsi. Fans can purchase tickets and find more information at royals.com/dogdrinkdeal.

Royals baseball returns to Kansas City to start the 2020 home campaign on Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners.

