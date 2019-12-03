Royals To Appear At Johnson County Christmas Bureau

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 3, 2019) – Royals manager Mike Matheny and pitcher Ian Kennedy will meet volunteers and greet clients at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau Holiday Shop at 9 a.m. tomorrow, December 4. This year, the shop is located at the former Best Buy store at 11750 S.

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 3, 2019) – Royals manager Mike Matheny and pitcher Ian Kennedy will meet volunteers and greet clients at the Johnson County Christmas Bureau Holiday Shop at 9 a.m. tomorrow, December 4.

This year, the shop is located at the former Best Buy store at 11750 S. Strang Line Road in Olathe, KS 66062.

The Royals have volunteered at the Johnson Country Christmas Bureau since 2006. The Holiday Shop is a small version of a department store, and prequalified Johnson County residents, below poverty level, shop by appointment and are assisted by a volunteer. Each shopper is able to pick out groceries, personal care items, holiday gifts, winter clothing for teenagers and children and winter coats.

Additionally, Royals Charities is making a financial donation to the JCCB this holiday season.

For additional information, members of the media may contact the Royals Publicity Department at (816) 921-8000.