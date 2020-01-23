Royals to wear patch honoring David Glass throughout 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 23, 2020) – In honor of former Owner and Chairman David Glass, the Kansas City Royals will wear a patch on the right sleeves of their jerseys during the 2020 season (photo attached). Mr. Glass passed away on January 9. The patch is round and displays

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 23, 2020) – In honor of former Owner and Chairman David Glass, the Kansas City Royals will wear a patch on the right sleeves of their jerseys during the 2020 season (photo attached). Mr. Glass passed away on January 9.

The patch is round and displays his initials, ‘DG,’ in royal blue with a crown adornment. The patch will be unveiled and displayed on all of the players’ and alumni jerseys during Royals FanFest this Friday and Saturday.

After serving on the organization’s board while owned by Ewing Kauffman, David Glass purchased the team in 2000. Throughout his 20 years as owner of the Club, he served on many MLB committees and oversaw the 2012 All-Star Game and two Postseason appearances, including the World Series Championship in 2015.