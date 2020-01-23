Saturday's TwinsFest session is sold out; Tickets remain for Friday

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that the Saturday, January 25 session of TwinsFest 2020 presented by Kwik Trip is sold out. Tickets remain for the Friday, January 24 session, set for 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Target Field, and can be purchased either in advance at

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that the Saturday, January 25 session of TwinsFest 2020 presented by Kwik Trip is sold out. Tickets remain for the Friday, January 24 session, set for 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Target Field, and can be purchased either in advance at twinsbaseball.com/twinsfest or in person at the ballpark box office.

Newest Twin Josh Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP, is among more than 50 current, former and future players scheduled to attend Friday’s TwinsFest session. For the most up-to-date roster, the full Friday session schedule and more information on new and returning fan exhibits, please visit here.

One of only nine multi-day winter fan events in Major League Baseball, TwinsFest is the largest annual fundraiser for the Twins Community Fund. The Twins Community Fund uses the games of baseball and softball to improve lives and strengthen communities across Twins Territory.

TARGET FIELD ENTRY AND TWINSFEST BAG POLICY

TwinsFest attendees can enter Target Field through Gates 6 and 29. Fans will be allowed to bring multi-compartment bags into Target Field during the two days of TwinsFest only, with a standard bag search upon entry.

FREE RIDES VIA METRO TRANSIT

Metro Transit will be offering free rides on all buses and Metro Transit lines for TwinsFest attendees. Beginning in mid-January, attendees can visit twinsbaseball.com/twinsfest for Metro Transit redemption details.