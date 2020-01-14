Save the date: Miami Marlins FanFest on Saturday, February 8

MIAMI – All of South Florida is cordially invited to spend Saturday, February 8 at Marlins Park for 2020 Miami Marlins FanFest, highlighted by complimentary admission and parking. FanFest will feature the entire Miami Marlins 40-man roster with a multitude of activities and experiences for the entire family from 3-7

MIAMI – All of South Florida is cordially invited to spend Saturday, February 8 at Marlins Park for 2020 Miami Marlins FanFest, highlighted by complimentary admission and parking. FanFest will feature the entire Miami Marlins 40-man roster with a multitude of activities and experiences for the entire family from 3-7 p.m. Fans must visit Marlins.com/FanFest to claim their complimentary tickets.

Here is a sneak peak of exciting activities available at FanFest:

• Photo opportunities and interactions with Marlins players and alumni

• Batting cage experience with Marlins players

• Kids press conference with Marlins players

• Marlins clubhouse and dugout tours

• Home Run Derby Field & Lil’ Sluggers T-Ball Field

• Create your own baseball card photo opportunity

• Activities for kids in the 5th Base

• Face painting, balloon animals, and kids’ DJ

• Player interviews on main stage

• Event to conclude with Miami’s Best Fireworks Show

For the first time in event history, fans will have the opportunity to sample two Marlins Park staples at FanFest. For just $15 each, guests can experience Beerfest or Food & Wine (formerly known as Tómalo Suave). Beerfest provides access to samplings of domestic, international and local craft brews from 4-6 p.m. and a souvenir five-ounce (5 oz.) Beerfest sampling mug. Food & Wine dishes curated food pairings with a flight of premium wines from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Both events will take place on the Legends Level.

All current Marlins Members will be invited to an exclusive State of the Marlins event that will take place from 2-3 p.m. at FanFest on Satuday. The event will include Marlins executives, including CEO Derek Jeter, and President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill, and select Marlins players discussing the upcoming 2020 season. Members will also receive fast passes for FanFest activities with wait times. Tickets for the State of the Marlins event must be claimed by Members through their Home Run Rewards accounts.

Tickets for Opening Day – Thursday, March 26 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies – are on sale now exclusively through Marlins Memberships as well as the Opening Day Bundle, which features a ticket to Opening Day along with two additional selected games, and an insulated Miami Marlins tumbler. For more information on the bundle, please visit Marlins.com/OpeningDayBundle.

For additional information on the 2020 Miami Marlins FanFest, including a schedule of events and ticket information, please visit Marlins.com/FanFest. More details to be announced in coming weeks.