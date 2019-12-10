Semien & Hendriks named to All-MLB Second Team

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland A’s shortstop Marcus Semien and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks have been named to the inaugural All-MLB Second Team. Semien, 29, finished third in American League MVP voting and led American League shortstops in fielding percentage (.981), total chances (634), assists (436), and double plays (85), and

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oakland A’s shortstop Marcus Semien and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks have been named to the inaugural All-MLB Second Team.

Semien, 29, finished third in American League MVP voting and led American League shortstops in fielding percentage (.981), total chances (634), assists (436), and double plays (85), and ranked second in putouts (186) while starting all 162 regular season games. He led Major League shortstops in games, starts and innings (1435.0). Offensively, he led the American League in total bases (343), tied for second in times on base (276), third in runs, doubles (43), and extra base hits (83), and fifth in hits (187). His 123 runs scored tied the Oakland record set by Reggie Jackson in 1969.

Hendriks, 30, finished with a career-high 124 strikeouts in 85.0 innings pitched, including a career-high 25 saves and just 21 walks. His 122 strikeouts as a reliever ranked second in the Majors (Hader, MIL 138) and set an Athletics record, breaking the mark of 115 set by Rollie Fingers in 1975. After taking over as closer in June, Hendriks’ 25 saves led the Majors. Hendriks was named to his first career All-Star team, and set a record for strikeouts by an Australian-born pitcher, breaking the previous mark of 111 set by Damian Moss in 2002.

The 2019 All-MLB Teams, presented by Scotts, are decided by a fan vote combined with a panel of media, broadcasters, former players, and other officials. Each team consists of a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, three outfielders, and a designated hitter, along with five starting pitchers and two relievers.