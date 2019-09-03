Star Wars Night returns

MILWAUKEE – The Force will be strong at Miller Park on Saturday, May 9, for Star Wars Night presented by Xperience Fitness. To celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a special presale will be held starting today, Thursday, December 19. A number of costumed fan groups

MILWAUKEE – The Force will be strong at Miller Park on Saturday, May 9, for Star Wars Night presented by Xperience Fitness. To celebrate the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a special presale will be held starting today, Thursday, December 19.

A number of costumed fan groups from the Star Wars galaxy will be on hand to make special appearances throughout the game, and Jedi willing to participate in the cause will receive a limited-edition Jedi Lorenzo Cain bobblehead. This presale is a unique opportunity to guarantee your limited-edition bobblehead.

This is the sixth consecutive year with a Brewers Star Wars Theme Night, and in the past the event has been met with great excitement from fans. Tickets are limited and only those who purchase this special theme night ticket package are eligible to receive the Jedi Lorenzo Cain bobblehead.

Ticket packages can be purchased at brewers.com/themenights and will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app. Demand-based pricing applies. A maximum of 24 tickets can be purchased per person.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.