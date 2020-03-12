Statement from Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts today issued the following statement after Major League Baseball announced the decision to suspend spring training games and to delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. “The health and

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts today issued the following statement after Major League Baseball announced the decision to suspend spring training games and to delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks due to the emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The health and wellness of our fans, players and associates is our team’s top priority. In light of rapidly changing developments resulting from the coronavirus, we believe Major League Baseball’s decision is in the best interests of the safety and well-being of the public and the game of baseball. While our hope is to play baseball at Wrigley Field soon, we will continue to work in close coordination with Major League Baseball, as well as with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and their administrations to ensure that we make the best decisions to protect public health and safety.

“In the meantime, Major League Baseball is preparing a variety of contingency plans in concert with clubs regarding the 2020 regular season schedule and will be offering updates as soon as possible.”