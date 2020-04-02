Below is a statement from Darrin Jackson, Ed Farmer’s friend and radio partner since 2009: “My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering. Ed was a competitor who also was everyone’s best friend. I saw first-hand how hard Ed fought

Below is a statement from Darrin Jackson, Ed Farmer’s friend and radio partner since 2009:

“My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering. Ed was a competitor who also was everyone’s best friend. I saw first-hand how hard Ed fought each and every day and season after season to keep himself healthy and prepared to broadcast White Sox baseball. I first got to know Ed during my time in Chicago as a player and am honored to have been his friend and radio partner. My heart goes out to Barbara and Shanda, the only people he loved more than the White Sox and his hometown of Chicago.”