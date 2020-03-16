Statement from Kansas City Royals regarding COVID-19

As an organization we continue to monitor the developments related to COVID-19, and remain in constant contact with Major League Baseball, following their lead as things seem to change on almost a daily basis. We have taken every step to secure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches,

As an organization we continue to monitor the developments related to COVID-19, and remain in constant contact with Major League Baseball, following their lead as things seem to change on almost a daily basis. We have taken every step to secure the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, and staff in Arizona, effectively shutting down spring training at this point. Our associates at home in Kansas City are also a top priority and though we’ve had no positive cases of coronavirus, we believe it is best to protect the safety of our employees and our community.

With that in mind, as of today we have instructed all of our associates to work remotely from home for the next two weeks as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19. We are also closing the Box Office and the Team Store during this time. We will re-evaluate the situation at the end of these 14 days and make decisions accordingly.

We will remain in close communication with the Office of the Commissioner and rely on the guidance of their medical experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as this medical event progresses. We will take additional action as necessary as more information becomes available.