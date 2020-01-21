Statement From Miami Marlins Chairman & Principal Owner Bruce Sherman 

MIAMI – Miami Marlins’ Chairman & Principal Owner Bruce Sherman this evening issued the following statement regarding the election of Marlins’ Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter to the National Baseball Hall of Fame: "On behalf of the entire Miami Marlins organization, I congratulate Derek on his election into the National

"On behalf of the entire Miami Marlins organization, I congratulate Derek on his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Humility, class, consistency, strong work ethic, a desire to win and a deep commitment to positively impact the community have made Derek a great role model for baseball fans throughout the world. The manner in which Derek carries himself both on and off the field has earned the respect of teammates, opponents, coaches, media and fans alike. We look forward to joining baseball fans from around the world this July when he takes his rightful place in the Hall of Fame.”