Statement from the San Diego Padres

In a rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the health and safety of our community, guests, players and employees is our highest priority. We fully support Major League Baseball’s decision to cancel all remaining spring training games and postpone the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. Additionally, following orders from the California Governor and state health officials on limiting or postponing non-essential public gatherings that include over 250 people, the Padres will not hold any events at Petco Park for at least the remainder of March.

We will continue to consult with MLB and local and national health and governmental authorities to determine the best course of action moving forward to provide a safe facility upon the resumption of games and events at Petco Park. We will also provide updated information on plans for our regular season games at Petco Park and any related refund or exchange policies as soon as those are determined. We appreciate your patience and understanding through this unprecedented time.

For all spring training ticket holders, please visit the following website for refund information:

https://www.peoriasportscomplex.com/home