Statement from the Tampa Bay Rays

Today, Major League Baseball announced the suspension of the remainder of Spring Training and the delay of the 2020 regular season. The health and safety of our staff, players, fans and the entire Tampa Bay community is of the utmost importance to us, and we fully support this decision. The

Today, Major League Baseball announced the suspension of the remainder of Spring Training and the delay of the 2020 regular season. The health and safety of our staff, players, fans and the entire Tampa Bay community is of the utmost importance to us, and we fully support this decision.

The Rays will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with local and state authorities, as well as our partners in MLB as this situation evolves. As soon as information becomes available regarding the start of the 2020 season, including ticketing information, we will make additional announcements. We appreciate your patience as we all manage the impacts of COVID-19.