Team Launches $1 Million Reds Gameday Staff Covid-19 Relief Fund

Beginning today, eligible employees can apply for the Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund announced last month in concert with Major League Baseball and its 30 Clubs.

The Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund provides short-term assistance to help bridge the financial gap by supporting game day staff experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Eligible employees include 2019 gameday staff employed by the Reds and rehired for the 2020 season, along with staff from facilities service provider SBM who have been identified as eligible by SBM.

Eligible participants are being notified and may apply through May 31 at https://redsgameday.e4erelief.org/

The Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund is a charitable program administered by E4E Relief, an independent, third-party public charity. On behalf of the Reds, E4E Relief will manage the application process and will distribute the funds while maintaining game day staff’s confidentiality.

Reds veteran pitcher Trevor Bauer organized a crowdfunding campaign on March 14, when he personally donated to support Reds gameday workers and encouraged the public to join him. Those efforts have raised an additional $24,841 to date, which will be rolled into the Reds Gameday Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About E4E Relief

For 20 years, E4E Relief has been the leading provider of charitable employee relief funds, rapidly responding to employee disaster and hardships on behalf of corporations. As an independent third-party public charity, E4E Relief has been empowering global companies and employees to provide, and receive, meaningful financial relief when it’s needed most, creating a strong sense of engagement and community. Through best practice grantmaking and industry expertise, E4E Relief has received more than $105 million in donations and awarded more than $70 million in charitable grants in just the past five years alone, supporting relief efforts for 4 million people worldwide. More information about E4E Relief and its programs can be found at www.e4erelief.org.