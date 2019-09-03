Texas Rangers announce details for Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! on Saturday, January 25, 2020

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced details of Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live!, which will take place on Saturday, January 25, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event, which will be open to the public free of charge, will allow fans to get a

The event, which will be open to the public free of charge, will allow fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the new Globe Life Field, which is scheduled to open in March. A Viewing Area will be set up on outfield main concourse of the new park, providing a great sightline of the playing field, seating bowl and retractable roof areas. The Viewing Area will be accessible from Texas Rangers Plaza adjacent to Texas Live!

Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! will also feature:

--Autograph sessions with Rangers’ players and coaches in PBR and the second floor of Live! Arena at Texas Live! between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

--Question and answer sessions with Rangers’ executive and players at Troy’s, located on the first floor of Texas Live!

--Food and beverages will be on sale at the various Texas Live! locations.

--The Globe Life Field Sales Center, located in the former Hall of Fame space at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will be open, and fans can see a model of the new park as well as receive season ticket information for the inaugural year at Globe Life Field .

--The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will hold a sale in the Batter’s Eye Club located in Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park in Arlington. This year’s sale has been expanded to include Rangers’ promotional items and publications from the last 20 years as well as other merchandise.

--The Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park will be open.

Free parking will be available in Lots B and J.

Due to the ongoing construction at both Globe Life Field and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Comerica Peek at the Park at Texas Live! has been scheduled instead of the Rangers’ traditional Fan Fest event.

More information and details will be available in early January at texasrangers.com.