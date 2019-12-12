Texas Rangers toy drive concludes at Globe Life Park 

Arlington, TX – The Texas Rangers will host their annual Toy Drive Finale Event on Monday, December 16 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington. This marks the ninth consecutive year in which the Rangers have been involved in the holiday initiative, which provides toys to

This marks the ninth consecutive year in which the Rangers have been involved in the holiday initiative, which provides toys to children from low-income area families during the holiday season. New this year, a portion of the toys will also benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Rangers’ outfielder Willie Calhoun, the honorary chair of this year’s event, will be joined by other Rangers personalities scheduled to include Elvis Andrus, Delino DeShields, Taylor Hearn, Nick Solak, Jose Trevino, Chris Woodward, Luis Ortiz, Don Wakamatsu and Steve Buechele. Broadcasters Matt Hicks, Emily Jones, Dave Raymond and Tom Grieve are also expected to be on hand. (NOTE: individuals are subject to change)

Holiday movies will be shown on the video screen, the Rangers KidsZone will be open, and refreshments will be provided by Delaware North Sportservice. Other activities will include face painting, crafts, a photo booth, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and books for boys and girls, newborn to teens, are greatly encouraged.

Festivities will take place in Vandergriff Plaza. Fans attending the Toy Drive event may park in Lot B or C free of charge and enter Globe Life Park through the Grand Slam Gift Shop.

The Texas Rangers Toy Drive results in the collection of thousands of new, unwrapped toys that are distributed to children in need throughout the metroplex. Individuals can also drop off new unwrapped toys or books at either the Texas Rangers Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park in Arlington or the Rangers Fort Worth Team Shop at 316 Main St. during regular store hours. Items may also be dropped off at all Fort Worth Police and Fire Departments. The deadline for dropping off toys at the above locations is Monday night.

Sponsors for the 2019 Texas Rangers Toy Drive include FOX Sports Southwest, CBS11/Texas 21, 105.3 The Fan, Univision 23, TUDN 1270AM and Delaware North Sportservice.

For more information, please call 817-273-5207 or visit texasrangers.com/toydrive.