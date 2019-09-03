Tickets on sale for 2020 Royals Fanfest
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 19, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2020 Royals FanFest will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall. A partial list of Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below.
A partial list of Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below. For the most up-to-date list of participants, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest as new names are added.
Scott Barlow
Hunter Dozier
Cam Gallagher
Tim Hill
Jakob Junis
Brad Keller
Ian Kennedy
Jorge López
Nicky Lopez
Richard Lovelady
Ryan McBroom
Kevin McCarthy
Whit Merrifield
Mike Montgomery
Jake Newberry
Ryan O’Hearn
Salvador Perez
Brett Phillips
Jorge Soler
Glenn Sparkman
Bubba Starling
Kyle Zimmer