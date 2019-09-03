Tickets on sale for 2020 Royals Fanfest

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 19, 2019) – The Kansas City Royals have announced that the 2020 Royals FanFest will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall. A partial list of Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below.

A partial list of Royals players who are scheduled to appear is listed below. For the most up-to-date list of participants, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest as new names are added.

Scott Barlow

Hunter Dozier

Cam Gallagher

Tim Hill

Jakob Junis

Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Jorge López

Nicky Lopez

Richard Lovelady

Ryan McBroom

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Mike Montgomery

Jake Newberry

Ryan O’Hearn

Salvador Perez

Brett Phillips

Jorge Soler

Glenn Sparkman

Bubba Starling

Kyle Zimmer