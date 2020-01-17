Tigers acquire Jhon Nunez from Boston in exchange for Matt Hall

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today acquired catcher Jhon Nunez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for lefthanded pitcher Matt Hall. Nunez will be a non-roster invitee to the Tigers Major League Spring Training camp. Nunez, 25, spent the 2019 season with Double A Portland, where he was named

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today acquired catcher Jhon Nunez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for lefthanded pitcher Matt Hall. Nunez will be a non-roster invitee to the Tigers Major League Spring Training camp.

Nunez, 25, spent the 2019 season with Double A Portland, where he was named an Eastern League midseason All-Star and hit .280/.333/.412 with 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 21 RBI. Defensively, he threw out 30-of-72 base stealers for a 41.7 caught stealing percentage, which ranked fourth in the Eastern League. A native of Villa Gonzalez, DR, Nunez has played seven Minor League seasons with the Red Sox, hitting .260/.329/.353 with 47 doubles, 12 triples, 10 home runs and 119 RBI in 331 career games.

Hall, 26, spent most of the 2019 season with Triple A Toledo, compiling a 5-4 record with a 5.30 ERA (86.2IP/51ER) and 106 strikeouts. He also made 16 relief appearances with the Tigers, and went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA (23.1IP/20ER) and 27 strikeouts.